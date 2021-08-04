La Table Française postponed due to COVID-19

La Table Française, a weekly table meeting hosted by Les Amis du Français en Vermilion, has been postponed for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Les Amis du Français en Vermilion director Layla Melancon said the decision was made "with a heavy heart."

"Due to the current alarming situation surrounding COVID-19, I am concerned about putting our friends at risk by continuing to meet," the announcement says.

The group met each Friday at 10 a.m. at the Erath Public Library for the weekly discussion group where attendees can share the French language, community stories, and more.

The postponement begins this Friday, August 6, and Melancon said she will announce a new date for La Table Française to resume and will share any further developments.

