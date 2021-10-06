Kaplan's 'Boogie in the Park' to honor late councilman tonight

Kaplan City Council member, John Carbaugh, who passed away in August of 2020 will be honored in the city's second annual "Boogie in the Park" event tonight in Kaplan's Turnley Park.

The outdoor event was spearheaded by the late councilman in 2019 who Mayor Mike Kloesel says never said no (to take on a project or lead a committee) was a person who loved music, but more than that loved people.

"He loved the community and wanted to create something that would bring everyone together," he recalls of Carbaugh.

The event that was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic will be featuring a local band called"The Cast" that will play from 5:30 P.M. to 8 P.M.

The public is allowed to bring ice chests and lawn chairs, but no glass containers or pets, they say.

The event is being sponsored by Farm Bureau's Ashlynn Broussard.

