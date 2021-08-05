Kaplan mayor appoints new fire chief, assistant chief

Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel announced on Thursday the appointment of a new fire chief and assistant fire chief.

Jake Faulk has been appointed fire chief, while Robby Pommier will take the role of assistant fire chief. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Kloesel said he will ask the Kaplan City Council to ratify the appointments at their next meeting.

"Jake and Robby are very capable leaders and firefighters. Both men have the approval and respect of the entire fire department, the volunteer fire department, and the Kaplan Fire Department board of directors," Kloesel said.

Pommier was appointed to interim fire chief in May after former fire chief Jacob Mathiew was terminated for alleged malfeasance in office. In July, Mathiew's termination was rescinded by the city council, allowing him to resign.

