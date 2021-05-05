UPDATE: Interim Kaplan Fire Chief appointed

Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel tells us he has appointed an interim Fire Chief.

"After meeting with the board of the Kaplan Fire Association, Mayor Mike Kloesel has appointed Captain Robbie Pommier to Interim Fire Chief effective immediately. Captain Pommier is a 12 year veteran of the Kaplan Fire Department. Mayor Kloesel said he has total confidence in Robbie’s leadership and ability to lead this department in a safe, effective and professional manner. Robbie is excited for the opportunity to serve his community. Captain Pommier meets all of the Kaplan Civil Service Requirements and has the certifications and credentials for the fire chief position," a release states.

During the special meeting on Monday, the former fire chief was terminated for alleged malfeasance in office. Jacob Mathiew told us he feels his termination stems from a personal vendetta with the mayor.

Mathiew is fighting back against his termination. In an executive session, which was posted to Facebook, the city claims Mathiew violated department policy. It had to do with a GPS device that was on Mathiew's personal vehicle instead of the fire department vehicle.

