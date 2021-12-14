Funeral arrangements set for Vermilion Parish School Board member Kristy Hebert

Funeral arrangements have been made for Vermilion Parish School Board member Kristy Hebert.

Hebert was killed in a two-vehicle crash last week on Hwy 14 in New Iberia.

A candlelight vigil was held in her memory on Monday.

Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Kristy Lynn Kloesel Hebert, 41, will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with FR. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 8:00 AM until the time of the services.

A native of Victoria, TX, and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Hebert died at 6:30 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Kristy was a beautiful soul full of life and extended her love, talents, and services to all. A former teacher of Vermilion and Acadia Parishes, she was currently teaching in Iberia Parish at Jefferson Island Road Elementary School. Additionally, Kristy was serving as District H School Board Member of the Vermilion Parish School Board. While teaching at LeBlanc Elementary, she wrote the charter and established Leblanc Elementary’s first-ever Beta Club. This past year, she was selected as Jefferson Island Road Elementary’s Teacher of the Year. Through her years as an educator, she touched many lives and made lifelong connections with her students and coworkers. This past week, she completed her Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Louisiana at Monroe with a 4.0 GPA.

To say Kristy was a special person is an absolute understatement. There are no words in the dictionary that could remotely come close to describing how amazing she truly was as an individual. She was so much more than just beautiful, loving, supportive, kind, and thoughtful. She was a devoted mother and loving wife, dedicated daughter, a talented and passionate educator, a committed board member, and anyone could tell you that she was the life of the party! Her radiant smile could light up any room and her beautiful soul spoke to so many around her; her heart was simply made of pure gold. She was courageous, strong, and ambitious in all her endeavors, and she never gave up. Kristy was one-of-a-kind and her story will live on for a lifetime in all of those whom she inspired.

She is survived by her husband of five years, Todd A. Hebert of Erath; a son, Chase M. Hebert of Erath; a daughter, Brianna Hebert of Blue Ridge, GA; her father, the Honorable Mayor Mike Kloesel and his wife Pamela of Kaplan; a brother, Kevin Kloesel and his wife Kaylynn; a sister in law, Christie Bourg and her husband Nicky; and numerous aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her twin daughters, Morghan and Meaghan.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chase Mier, Nicholas Bourg, Nicky Bourg, Tige Leblanc, Brodie Theriot, and Matt Hebert

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Cole Schexnayder, Hank Schexnayder, Richie Theriot, Matt Elmer, Wyatt Richard, Bo Lancon, Brooks Richard, and John Toups.

An Education fund has been set up for Chase at Vermilion Bank in Kaplan. For more info contact Arieal at (337)643-7900.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.

