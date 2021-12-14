Community honors life of school board member killed in crash

A candlelight vigil was held Monday night for Vermilion Parish School Board member Kristy Hebert.

Hebert was killed in a two-vehicle crash last week on Hwy 14 in New Iberia.

Louisiana State Police say Ashlee Vincent Broussard turned into the path of another vehicle while driving on the highway. The vehicle then overturned into the median; Hebert suffered fatal injuries.

41-year-old Hebert was the daughter of Kaplan mayor Mike Kloesel.

"She was a beautiful soul that loved life and family so much," Kloesel said in a post on Facebook remembering his daughter.

Students, teachers, and community members filled Erath High School's stadium to share memories, honor Hebert's life, and support her loved ones.

"Part of them is being taken away from them. It's a removal, because the matrimony is one heart. Can you imagine trying to move forward with half a heart? Because what was with them they shared together, Todd, Kristy...and a big chunk of it's being torn out," said one attendee.

Funeral services will be held Thursday in Erath.

Iberia Parish crash claimed the life of Vermilion Parish School Board member

