Iberia Parish crash claimed the life of Vermilion Parish School Board member

IBERIA PARISH — Vermilion Parish School Board member Kristy Hebert was killed in a two vehicle crash in New Iberia Friday evening, according to a Louisiana State Police spokesperson.

Shortly before 6:00 P.M., police say a crash occurred on La Hwy 14 that claimed the life of the 41-year-old passenger.

Their preliminary investigation revealed Ashlee Vincent Broussard was driving a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner east on LA 14. At the same time, a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling east on LA 14 in the left lane. For reasons still under investigation, Broussard turned left into the path of the Accord and was struck. After the collision, the 4-Runner overturned into the median.

Police say Broussard and her front seat passenger, Hebert, were not restrained at the time of the crash.

Broussard was not injured, however, Hebert suffered fatal injuries.

A third passenger in the rear seat, whose seat belt usage is unknown at this time, sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the Accord was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and seat belt usage on their part is under investigation.

Broussard submitted a breath sample which indicated she was above the legal limit of intoxication.

Impairment on the part of the other driver is pending investigation due to their current medical condition.

Broussard was transported to the Iberia Parish Jail where she was booked on the charges of: Careless Operation, No Seat Belt, First Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring (2 counts), and Vehicular Homicide.

This crash remains under investigation.

Vermilion Parish School System released a statement on Facebook saying: "We send our condolences to the family of Mrs. Kristy Hebert, board member from District H, who was killed in an auto accident on Friday evening. Please keep her family in your prayers."

Louisiana State Troopers took this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. They say, "Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death."

Troop I has investigated 58 fatal crashes resulting in 69 deaths since the beginning of 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel