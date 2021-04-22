Arrest made in Abbeville homicide

VERMILION PARISH, La. - Abbeville Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred on April 9, 2021.

The Abbeville Police Department was able to secure an arrest warrant for Jacolby Nunez for first degree murder for the death of 25-year-old James Joseph, Jr. of Abbeville, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

Nunez was incarcerated on April 20, 2021, for an unrelated home invasion and simple burglary warrant obtained by detectives. On April 21, 2021, officers were able to serve Nunez in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center with the additional first degree murder warrant.

Officers responded to a shots fired complaint at 9:30 a.m. on April 9 in the 900 block of E. Lafayette St. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male victim who suffered at least one apparent gunshot wound, stated the spokesperson. The victim, identified as Joseph, died as a result of the shooting.

On April 16, 2021, Jordan Tyler Matthews of Abbeville was arrested on a charge of principle to second degree murder in the case.

This investigation is still ongoing with more arrests possible.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511.

