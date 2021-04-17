One arrested in connection with April 9 shooting death of Abbeville man

Abbeville Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred on April 9.

Officers responded to a shots fired complaint at 9:30 a.m. on April 9 in the 900 block of E. Lafayette St. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male victim who suffered at least one apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old James Joseph, Jr., of Abbeville, died as a result of the shooting, police say.

During the investigation, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Jordan Tyler Matthews of Abbeville for the charge of Principle to Second Degree Murder.

Matthews was located by the Lafayette Police Department and placed under arrest. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail, then transported to the Abbeville Police Department.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511.

