Morning homicide investigation underway in Abbeville

Posted at 10:41 AM, Apr 09, 2021
Abbeville Police officers are investigating a homicide near the intersection of Lafayette Street and South Lyman Street. Police tell us they received a call about "shots fired" around 9:30 this morning. The scene is still active, and KATC has a crew en route.

