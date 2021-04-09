Morning homicide investigation underway in Abbeville

Abbeville Police officers are investigating a homicide near the intersection of Lafayette Street and South Lyman Street. Police tell us they received a call about "shots fired" around 9:30 this morning. The scene is still active, and KATC has a crew en route.

