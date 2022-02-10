Abbeville krewe raising funds for fashion with Mardi Gras ball

You don't need a lot of prep time for a party, but for the Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville's inaugural Mardi Gras ball, they're planning for the year ahead.

"We're winging it! We're winging on a prayer," said JAA Member Madison Saunier. "It's really exciting. It's been fun."

Every year the organization hosts their Jewels Program for local high school girls in need of prom attire.

But this year, because of the pandemic, JAA will put a pause on the event and instead host a charity ball to raise funds.

"We decided to do a fundraiser instead so we can make a dress mobile, or purchase a dress mobile, to put all of these dresses in," said Saunier.

They hope to purchase a camper that will serve as a mobile boutique that will be parked near high school campuses.

Saunier describes it as a "dress store on wheels," with dressing rooms, mirrors, and a place for a seamstress to work on the gowns.

All of this is going on while the Junior Auxiliary plans their Krewe de Bijou charity ball. The auxiliary is the first and only Mardi Gras krewe in Abbeville.

"That's really exciting," said Saunier. "Krewe de Bijou will be the first Abbeville krewe and it just so happens that it's a charity Mardi Gras ball so you get to party and help out other people."

The organization's ball is Monday, February 28, and tickets are on sale at jaofabbeville.org.

