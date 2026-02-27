UPDATE: Kolluru named President of UL

UPDATE: Ramesh Kolluru, PhD has been officially named President of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Here's the release from UL:

The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System has named Dr. Ramesh Kolluru as the 7th President of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette following a final interview held today in Baton Rouge at the Claiborne Building.

“Dr. Kolluru’s story reflects the very best of what higher education in America can make possible. He came to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as a graduate student, earned both his master’s and doctoral degrees here, and over more than three decades has grown alongside this institution. He understands this university not only as a leader, but as someone whose life and family are deeply rooted in this campus and the Acadiana community.

Under his leadership, UL Lafayette has strengthened its research enterprise, achieved and reaffirmed Carnegie R1 status, and expanded its economic impact across our state. The Board has full confidence in his leadership and looks forward to seeing UL Lafayette continue to rise in strength, reputation, and measurable impact for the people of Louisiana.”

Mark Romero, UL System Board Chair

Dr. Ramesh Kolluru has served the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for more than three decades as a faculty member, research leader, and administrator. Since November 2025, he has led the university as Interim President, guiding a focused financial stabilization effort that reduced a 50-million-dollar deficit while strengthening transparency and long-term fiscal discipline. As Vice President for Research, Innovation, and Economic Development, he helped elevate UL Lafayette to Carnegie R1 status, quadrupled research expenditures, and advanced partnerships that have generated billions in statewide economic impact. A graduate of UL Lafayette and proud member of the Acadiana community for 33 years, Dr. Kolluru’s leadership reflects a deep commitment to the university and to the future of Louisiana.

“Dr. Kolluru’s leadership comes at an important moment for UL Lafayette and for our state. His deep understanding of the institution, paired with a disciplined focus on growth and performance, positions the university to move confidently into its next chapter. We look forward to partnering with him to expand opportunity, elevate outcomes, and strengthen the university’s contribution to Louisiana’s future.”

Rick Gallot, UL System President

President Gallot and Board Chair Romero are authorized to negotiate Dr. Kolluru’s contract and start date.

For more details on the UL Lafayette search process, visit the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Presidential Search Webpage [ulsystem.us6.list-manage.com] on the UL System website.

Here's our story from earlier this week:

Current Interim President Ramesh Kolluru has been selected as the sole finalist for the permanent job.

He'll be presented to the full board of the University on Friday.

Here's our story about the selection of three semi-finalists:

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Presidential Search Committee met Thursday morning to review the 12 candidates vying to become the university’s next leader, narrowing the field to three semifinalists.

Faculty Senate President Leah Orr announced the names of the selected semifinalists: Hitesh Rai Kathuria, Ramesh Kolluru, and Richard Ludwick.

UL Student Government President Onyeka Nwaezeapu, who serves on the committee, say campus community voices have played an active role in the selection process. “The fact that a student was there, a member of faculty was there, a member of the staff was there, and then a lot of community leaders around too who may or may not have heard from the candidates before or heard of them, they got to put their perspective in as well,” Nwaezeapu said.

During the meeting, mechanical engineering professor Terrence Chambers voiced his public support for interim president Ramesh Kolluru, citing Kolluru’s leadership in maintaining the university’s R1 research designation. “Obviously, we need someone who can bring us through this fiscal crisis, but then we're looking for someone who has strong leadership qualities and can bring the university to the next level,” Chambers said.

The next stage in the process moves from Baton Rouge to Lafayette, where on-campus interviews will be held for all three semifinalists. “The other two we don't know as well yet, so it'll be interesting to see what their vision for UL Lafayette is once they're here and can tell us more about it,” Orr said.

Committee members expressed confidence in the finalists and the direction they will provide for the university. “I think whoever they choose will actually change a lot of things — make new traditions, break old ones, and definitely create their own successful path,” Nwaezeapu said.

The final selection will be presented at a special board meeting scheduled for February 27.

