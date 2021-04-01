UL students seek pass/fail options again for spring semester because of the pandemic

Some UL students are calling for a change in grading policies because of the pandemic.

The pandemic forced many into virtual learning and some students on campus say the grading system also needs to change.

Students are calling for a pass/fail grading system, citing challenges that came with virtual learning. Students have started a petition, hoping the university will listen to what they have to say.

"A lot of people are saying their own struggles about why they feel we need this again for this semester,” said UL student Connor Smith.

As a second year music education major, Smith says having virtual classes hasn't been easy.

"It's really hard to produce a sound, produce a good quality sound that would sound like you were in person over a computer. After awhile, you might start to sound like a robot. If your internet goes out, you could disconnect and never be able to rejoin, power goes out. So many obstacles,” explained Smith.

Instead of receiving the traditional A-F letter grade, the pass/fail grading system would allow students to get either pass or fail. For some students the system is beneficial because it doesn't affect their grade point average.

"It's a real big booster for those that are trying to keep TOPS like myself," Smith added. "I may not be able to afford schooling for a long period of time and I want to be able to and the emergency grading really helps with that."

Since posting the petition online, it's received over a thousand signatures. Smith hopes the university will acknowledge their concerns.

"I'm just hoping that at least someone listens and tries. Because that's the most that I would expect, is that UL tries to do this,” said Smith.

The university did have a pass/fail system in place in the fall, but administrators say that was only because of the disruption caused by two major hurricanes. They say if students think their expectations are not being met in the virtual classroom, they should contact the Office for Academic Affairs.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel