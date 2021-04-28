UFC superstar donates $500K to Boys & Girls Clubs following social media fight with Dustin Poirier

We're learning more about how a generous donation from UFC superstar Conor McGregor will help the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana. The $500,000 donation was made after a fight on social media.

Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana says the money will be used to support the clubs' upcoming summer camps and recreation activities across their six club sites.

"Really at the end of the day this is a game changing donation for them. They might not know that yet, but for them this is huge,” said Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana executive director Missy Andrade.

The donation from Conor McGregor comes after a social media fight with Lafayette native Dustin Poirier in January.

Following McGregor's loss, he promised to make a donation to Poirier's charity 'The Good Fight Foundation,' which actively supports the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Poirier never received the donation and voiced his frustration on Twitter.

"These donations, they are independent of one another but they are connected really because Dustin and his team supported the Boys & Girls Club earlier this year and though they had their disagreements, I don't know all the details, that's really how all of this came to be,” said Andrade.

Executive director Missy Andrade implores the community to help fund the programs.

"Boys and Girls Clubs thrive when the community and when donors invest in it. As you can see we are not operating based on cost to families," said Andrade. "So I want people in this community to know that this donation is really about uplifting our families and being able to do more for them through our clubs and through the after school and summer programs. We're just thrilled."

Andrade says final details on the donation from McGregor were completed on Friday. Summer programs for the club begin June 1st.

