Conor McGregor donates $500,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana announced on social media that it has received a donation of $500,000 from UFC Fighter Connor McGregor to help with its upcoming summer camps.

According to its Facebook page, BGCA received an unexpected call last week from McGregor about the donation, which it says will impact youth in South Louisiana by supporting its upcoming 2021 Summer Camp and ongoing health and recreation activities in their six club sites.

