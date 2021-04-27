Watch
Conor McGregor donates $500,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2014, file photo, Conor McGregor, left, and Dustin Poirier, exchange hits during their mixed martial arts bout in Las Vegas. UFC President Dana White confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020, that McGregor has officially signed an agreement for a probable 155-pound fight with Poirier, ending McGregor's latest retirement from mixed martial arts.
Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier
Posted at 7:50 PM, Apr 26, 2021
LAFAYETTE, La. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana announced on social media that it has received a donation of $500,000 from UFC Fighter Connor McGregor to help with its upcoming summer camps.

According to its Facebook page, BGCA received an unexpected call last week from McGregor about the donation, which it says will impact youth in South Louisiana by supporting its upcoming 2021 Summer Camp and ongoing health and recreation activities in their six club sites.

