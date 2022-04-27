Two indicted in separate murder cases in St. Landry Parish

A St. Landry Parish Grand Jury has returned indictments for two people in separate murder cases in the parish.

According to District Attorney Chad Pitre, the first case involved the shooting death of Clarence Mitchell in Eunice.

35-year-old Leonard James Miller of Eunice was indicted on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder. Miller was arrested on April 13, 2022, in connection with the shooting.

A release from the 27th Judicial District states that Miller was arrested for the alleged ambush-style shooting of the Mitchell following a dispute.

Police reports indicate Mitchell was struck by gunfire while sitting in his vehicle and subsequently crashed into a house.

Mitchell died the following day.

In a separate case, the grand jury chose to indict 19-year-old Lenny Bruce of Deridder in connection with the shooting death of Corey Rosette Jr of Opelousas.

Bruce was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

The fatal shooting of Rosette happened on Valentine's Day 2022. Rosette was found dead in his home on Nicole Lane.

Opelousas Police arrested Bruce on April 7 in connection with the fatal shooting. Another suspect 19-year-old Jaleel Durrisseau was indicted last month for his involvement.

