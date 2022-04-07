Second arrest made in shooting death of Opelousas man

A second suspect is now in custody in connection with a February homicide.

Police say in that shooting on February 14, 2022, 26-year-old Corey Rosette Jr. was found dead from gunshot injuries in his home on Nicole Lane.

Thursday morning April 7, Opelousas Police say 19-year-old Lenny Bruce of Deridder was taken into custody in Leesville.

OPD says several agencies assisted in Bruce’s apprehension, including the Deridder Police Dept., Leesville Police Dept., Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office.

Lenny Bruce was transported back to Opelousas and will be booked into the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's office for the following charges: Armed Robbery, 1St Degree Murder, and Illegal Carrying of a firearm.

In February, Opelousas Police arrested 18-year-old Jaleel Malik Durisseau of Opelousas.

He was booked on charges of First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, & Illegal Carrying of a Weapon. Police say critical information gathered at the scene linked Durisseau to the homicide.

