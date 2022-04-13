Suspect in fatal Eunice shooting apprehended in Lafayette

A Eunice man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Monday on Bradley Street.

St. Landry Parish deputies say on April 11, 2022, deputies responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Bradley Street in the Eunice area. Witnesses at the scene stated that a black male wearing an orange shirt was carrying a gun and entered a white, sports utility vehicle.

Deputies say witnesses also reported a person, identified as Clarence Mitchell of Eunice, was in a white vehicle near a residence and was slumped over inside. Mitchell was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and later died from his injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, 35-year-old Leonard James Miller of Eunice was identified as the alleged shooter and an arrest warrant was then issued for second-degree murder.

Miller was apprehended Wednesday morning on Woodrow Street in Lafayette. He will be extradited to the St. Landry Parish Jail.

This investigation is still ongoing at this time

