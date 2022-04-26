Trinity CME celebrates 150 years in the community

A center stone in Lafayette's Christian community — Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal Church — celebrated 150 years of faith and fellowship Sunday afternoon.

The congregation took time to remember it's history as Lafayette's oldest black church.

"Trinity Colored Methodist Episcopal Church began when free blacks found hope and meaning in the gospel preached by former slave owners when worshiping in tents and low-grade buildings in Vermilionville," recited Kathalee Cooksey during Sunday's service.

Even with this tribute to the past, church members took time to acknowledge the present — with a plaque presented by Lafayette City Councilman Glenn Lazard, who represents District 5.

"Any time that you can still serve Christ after 150 years and do what he has assigned our hands to do is reason to celebrate," said the Trinity CME's Reverend Elder Maggie C. Banks.

It's a congregation ripe with spiritual tradition — one that has touched many hearts. Douglas and Kathalee Cooksey have been faithful members for nearly 35 years.

"We enjoyed the congregation, the pastors over the years, it's a place where you can be nurtured and to learn more about God," said Douglas Cooksey. "And we are still here because of that same reason, because God keeps us here and we still get fed and led in God's direction."

If you'd like to be a part of Trinity CME's history, all are invited to attend Sunday service each weekend at 9 am at the location on 604 Lee Avenue in Lafayette.

