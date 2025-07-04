Tradition meets tension over Trump's looming bill this Fourth of July

LAFAYETTE PARISH — It’s Independence Day—and while many are enjoying Fourth of July traditions with family and friends, others in Lafayette say President Trump’s proposed budget bill, commonly known as the “Big Beautiful Bill,” is weighing heavily on their minds.

KATC’s spoke with community members from across Acadiana to hear how they’re spending America’s birthday—and how they’re feeling about the direction of the country.

“We throw a pretty big party every year,” said Jacob Paul Guidry from Duson. “We’re gonna have friends coming in from Michigan, from Florida, from all over the country.”

“When it turns dark, we plan on popping some fireworks and celebrating America’s birthday,” said Phil Garzotto, as he shopped with his family at Fireworks World in Lafayette.

Friends, family, and fireworks—three things the Acadiana community says they enjoy every year on the Fourth of July.

But for some, this year feels different.

“To me, America is not just people that look like us, and so many different kinds of people are getting pushed to the side with this big new bill,” Nino Bonura said, visiting Downtown Lafayette from New Orleans.

Trump’s budget proposal is now just one signature away from becoming law. While KATC set out to talk about holiday traditions, conversations in the community quickly shifted toward civil liberties, national identity, and uncertainty about what lies ahead.

“I think anyone interested in civil liberties and stuff like that should be concerned about it,” said one man, visiting from the UK and celebrating his first Independence Day.

“Just looking forward to moving forward and having progress, and making America great again,” Garzatto commented.

“It feels weird to celebrate a country that is pushing so many people aside right now,” Binura stated.

“I don’t agree with the whole thing, but I think overall, it’s gonna be great for America,” said Guidry.

“I think most people in the U.S. are very individualistic,” one woman in Downtown Lafayette added. “So as long as it doesn’t affect me directly, I don’t care; but then you don’t notice that it’s gonna affect you until it’s too late, right?”

From fireworks to fierce debates, this Fourth of July in Acadiana shows that patriotism isn’t one-size-fits-all — it’s as diverse as the voices that shape it.

For a list of INdependence Day events happening around Acadiana, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel