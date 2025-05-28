LIST: 2025 Independence Day events across Acadiana

Independence Day is coming up, and we've got a list of the events planned across Acadiana to mark the holiday.

If you don't see your event here, but you'd like it to be included, just send the info to news@katctv.com

Here's the list, broken down by parish:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet announces the return of a Fourth of July celebration in Downtown Lafayette. 2025 Lafayette Stars and Stripes, presented by LUS and LFT Fiber, will take place on Friday, July 4, 2025, at Parc International. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with fireworks lighting up the sky at 9:00 p.m.

“This event is about more than just fireworks—it’s about bringing our families together, honoring our nation, and celebrating what makes Lafayette such a special place to call home,” said Mayor-President Boulet. “We invite everyone to join us for an evening filled with community spirit, patriotism, and fun for all ages.”

The celebration will feature free family fun, including kids’ activities, local pop-up shops, food trucks, and live music.

Featured Performances:



The Good Dudes

Grammy Award-Winning Lost Bayou Ramblers

And more!

Event Details:



Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: Gates open at 5:00 p.m. | Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. | Fireworks at 9:00 p.m. Location: Parc International (200 Garfield Street, Lafayette, LA)

Parc International (200 Garfield Street, Lafayette, LA) Admission: Free and open to the public

Lafayette Stars & Stripes is a partnership between Lafayette Consolidated Government, LUS, LFT Fiber, Social Entertainment, Acadiana Veteran Alliance, and Downtown Lafayette. More details, including a full schedule of activities and vendor listings, will be announced soon. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to save the date and get ready for a celebratory Fourth of July in the heart of Lafayette. For more information, visit lafayettela.gov/fourthofjuly [lafayettela.gov].

The City of Scott is planning an Independence Day event on June 27.

Here's the flyer: