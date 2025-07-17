Towing company, officials urge caution ahead of projected heavy rain

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — As Acadiana prepares for heavy rainfall expected later this week, local officials and emergency responders are urging drivers to avoid flooded roads and take steps to stay safe. While the region has seen a relatively dry hurricane season so far, that is likely to change as a disorganized storm system moves in from the Gulf.

“The threat of locally heavy rainfall is developing over the next 24 to 48 hours,” said KATC Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Acadiana beginning Thursday morning and continuing through Saturday evening.

FOR SANDBAG INFORMATION, CLICK HERE.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is warning residents that even small amounts of water on the roadway can be dangerous. “Once you’re stalled and the water continues to rise, it only takes another six inches to sweep you and your vehicle away,” Romero said.

He advised drivers to turn around if they see high water. If driving is unavoidable, Romero recommends turning on hazard lights and driving well below the speed limit. He also says IPSO has high-water vehicles on standby in case of emergencies.

Local towing services are also preparing for an influx of calls.

Brodie Mouton, owner of Southern Towing & Recovery, LLC. in New Iberia, said his company often becomes overwhelmed during weather events like this one. “Unfortunately, every one of them that calls wants us to come now. We try to accommodate as many people as we can, but the calls become overwhelming,” Mouton said.

In past storms, he added, there's been as many as 20 callers on hold at once. Mouton explained that most modern vehicles contain numerous electrical components that are vulnerable to water damage.

“The water gets into the air filter or electrical systems and drowns the motor,” he said. Once a vehicle is stuck in floodwaters, he explained, tow operators often have to get underneath a vehicle in dangerous conditions to perform a recovery.

“It’s not just about your car,” Mouton added. “You’re endangering yourself, and you’re also putting first responders and recovery crews at risk.”

Officials are encouraging residents to monitor weather updates, prepare emergency supplies, and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecasted rain. For those who must drive, authorities stress the importance of taking precautions, notifying someone of your route, and most importantly, remembering the life-saving advice: Turn around, don’t drown.

