Teurlings Catholic athletes qualify for USATF Junior Olympics

The Rebels' Angelle Dupuis is working for the final stretch of an impressive junior year.

"I knew that the Junior Olmpyics would be in Oregon and I was like 'Wow, that would be so cool to get the opportunity to go there and compete", says Dupuis.

In her first summer track season at Teurlings, the long distance runner has clinched a spot in the USATF Junior Olympics... Alongside her teammate, Addison Richey.

"I'm really excited for the experience. I'm hoping to run as fast as I can and hopefully get a new PR (personal record) over there."

Dupuis will be competing in the 800m and 1500m events, while Richey qualified in pole vault.

But as tragedy recently struck the Richey household, the Rebels will be competing with a purpose.

"She's like still jumping for her brother and everything she does is still going to be for him. I think that's really sweet and special"

Jeremi Richey, a Teurlings alum, and brother to Addison, died while vacationing in Florida.

"We've overcome a lot, especially these two girls", says track distance coach, Kelly LaMaison. "Angelle and Amelie lost their dad last year so they had to overcome and work through it. I think they run with the spirit of him in their heart and now unfortunately, Addison is going to have to experience something similar. But they have that in common that they've experienced such tremendous loss and that they can be there for each other in a special way."

The team has dealt with adversity through the loss of loved ones and even practicing elsewhere due to renovations, but to represent the school in the "track capital of the world", it speaks to the heart of their community.

"They've prepared me so well for this", says Dupuis. "Their love and support, they're helping me go to Oregon and I couldn't have done it without them."

"I'm so proud. I'm so proud to be a Rebel", says LaMaison. "It's a great time to be a Rebel. For them to go on such a huge stage and represent Teurlings Catholic, it's awesome."

