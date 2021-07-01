Teenager in Rayne receives recognition for his good deeds in the community

Norris Guidry got the attention of one organization, Raising Men and Woman Lawn Care Services, who rewards kids for mowing lawns for those in the community that wouldn't otherwise be able to do it themselves.

The organization calls it the 50 yard challenge.

"The 50 yard challenge is basically a challenge that we have issued to kids nationwide and world wide to mow 50 free lawns in the community for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans.

So, let's say a kid here accepted offered the challenge, they'll make a sign saying, I accepted the 50 yard challenge," explains Rodney Smith, Jr., owner of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service

The nonprofit organization has recognized Norris as an honorary member and have gifted him with some new equipment like a new lawnmower, weed eater, blower and some new gear.

Norris says he's appreciative of the new gear and equipment, but ultimately he hopes to inspire others to do good deeds.

"I have a lot of family members that are old and disabled so it started off cutting their grass for free and stuff. And then I just wanted to go around and started doing it for other people, instead of just doing it for my family.

My inspiration message would be like, don't give up, if you try and if you want to go do something, never like quit on it or whatever. Just go for it," says Norris.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel