Rayne Police trade in speeding tickets for snoball tickets

Rayne Police officers are taking part in a cool initiative this summer in an effort to build a better partnership with the community.

The department is teaming up with Frozen Rayne Snocones for the summer. They'll be keeping an eye out for young residents doing good things - whether that's going the extra mile, helping someone out, or just doing a simple good deed.

Kids will receive a 'ticket' that they'll be able to then bring to Frozen Rayne to claim their free frozen treat.

Police say the initiative is an effort to bring about community support, spread positivity to youth, and build a partnership with citizens.

Frozen Rayne owner Emily Dupuis says it's also a way to help kids develop a positive relationship with the police department.

"Anything that can focus on the better. These kids always think that cops show up when there's trouble or there's negativity. So we kind of put a twist to it and we want them to know that the cops show up also when they're doing something good."

KATC caught up with one of Rayne's young citizens who is doing good and who's already claimed a snoball. Norris Guidry tells us he goes around town cutting grass for those who can't do it themselves.

"I would like to inspire a lot of people," Guidry says. "Like, there's not just bad in the community, there's also good stuff in the community and I focus on the good stuff."

And the police department hopes kids remember their message even after the summer ends.

"Hopefully when the campaign's over with, they can get that the police are there," said Rayne Police Sgt. Travis Guidry. "They are not there to do the bad thing. You know, you got to give a ticket for a traffic violation, but we are out here giving tickets to the youth for a good deed they're doing."

The initiative includes an added incentive for the police officers handing out tickets as well - all law enforcement on duty will receive 50 percent off snocones at Frozen Rayne all season long.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel