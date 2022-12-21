STM set to represent USA Cheer in international dance competition

LAFAYETTE — The St. Thomas More Sparklers are nationally known for their disciplined talent and precise structure.

"We practice every single day, besides Sundays. Our practices are very intense", says team captain, Avery Pesson. "We're striving to reach our goals as every other team, competitively."

Since 1989, this team knows all too well about bringing their own spotlight.

"It's something that's very special to us and our Sparkler alumni and the legacy of this team... it's very special to us", says head coach, Jenny Matthews. "It's something that's kind of deep in who you are. Being a Sparkler is very different, I feel, from any other dance team or any other program that I've ever been apart of."

And now the Sparklers will have the opportunity of a lifetime to put their brand on the biggest stage yet.

In April, they'll represent USA Cheer in the International Cheer Union Junior World Championship.

"They email a bunch of top leading teams across the country and from that, you apply if you think it's something that your team can represent the U.S. in good nature. There's an application, there are interviews, there are talks with the administration and talks with the team. You have to send in videos of your work and your team's work and go from there."

"I was very excited. I think it's an awesome opportunity that doesn't come around often, or at all, to some teams. I think it was very humbling and we're very grateful to have this type of opportunity to represent the U.S."

STM will not only have a chance to shine in the competition, but they'll be the sole star representing the U.S. and the first-ever high school chosen in its division.

Pesson says it's a reflection of the hard work they've put in.

"Throughout the years, we talk about our culture and keeping the legacy alive and the same. I think that for this opportunity to come around, it highlights that."

