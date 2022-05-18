State police investigating head-on collision

DUSON, L.a. — State police are investigating a head-on collision happening early Wednesday near the intersection of the 6900 block of Cameron Street and Andres Road heading toward Scott.

KATC sent a crew out to the scene and that's where deputies with Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office were present along with Scott Police Department to block the road and help redirect traffic. The scene cleared and roads reopened around 5:15 Wednesday morning.

Deputies told KATC that the section of Cameron Street was blocked for about two hours while the scene was active — but they are unable to share any other information at this time and defer to state police.

At last check, this investigation is ongoing.

KATC has reached out to state police and is waiting for a response. We will keep you updated with any and all information gathered as this story progresses.

