Woman arrested in homicide of Karlnita Marks

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested for the homicide of a 25-year-old Baldwin woman.

Andreniki Franklin, 29, was arrested Friday on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice-tampering.

Deputies responded to a call of a person injured/possible shooting at 12:31 am on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, according to a spokesperson for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies discovered that a woman, identified as Karlnita Marks had been shot and transported to a hospital. Marks later died as a result of the incident.

During the investigation, Franklin was developed as the suspect. In April 2021, the case went to the Grand Jury and an indictment was handed down.

On May 28, 2021, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Warrants Division made contact with Franklin at the Mallard Crossing Apartments in Baton Rouge, the spokesperson stated. Franklin was arrested on a warrant for the charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice-tampering.

