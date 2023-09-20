Woman arrested in deadly fire that killed two, injured one, and left two dogs dead

BAYOU VISTA, La. — A Morgan City woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly fire that occurred last month in Bayou Vista.

Haley Ramo, 22, was booked into St. Mary Parish Jail Monday, September 18, on one count each of Negligent Arson and Negligent Homicide, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

On Saturday, August 5, at approximately 7:45 am, the Bayou Vista Fire Department responded to a reported fire involving a double-wide mobile home, located in the 100 block of Jupiter Street in the Bayou Vista area.

Fire crews recovered the body of a 28-year-old man in a hall and the body of a 38-year-old woman in a bedroom. A third occupant, a 29-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital for his injuries, while at least two dogs were also found dead inside the home.

After assessing the scene and interviewing witnesses, deputies determined the fire started in the living area of the home. Through the investigation, deputies learned Ramo was also in the home at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed, the State Fire Marshal's Office reports.

After an extensive investigation, deputies obtained a warrant for Ramo's arrest.

State Fire Officials would like to thank the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office for their partnership in this case.