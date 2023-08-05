Two dead, one injured in Bayou Vista fire

Two people died and a third was injured in a fire early Saturday in Bayou Vista.

A spokesman for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the home on Jupiter Street at about 8 a.m. Saturday. The Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department, Morgan City Fire Department, Berwick Fire Department, Patterson Fire Department, Amelia Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance also responded to the scene.

An injured person who was outside the structure was transported to a hospital via Acadian AirMed for treatment. After the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two more people were found inside the home.

SMPSO Detectives and Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are currently on the scene. This investigation is in its early stages, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

