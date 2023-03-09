UPDATE: Fourth and final arrest made in Berwick shooting

BERWICK, La. — On Wednesday March 8, 2023, in the early morning hours, Berwick Police Department Investigators teamed up with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigative Unit (CIU), and Louisiana Attorney Generals Investigators (LBI) to continue the search for Da’mari Watkins, Berwick Police say. Watkins was wanted in reference to the shooting that occurred on February 17, 2023, on the U.S. Hwy 90 Bridge in Berwick.

According to the Berwick Police Department, through investigative means, officials were led to Terrebonne Parish. Investigators were then able to pinpoint a possible location of Watkins whereabouts in the Lafayette area. Once Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted, police went to an address in the Lafayette area and made contact with Watkins.

He was taken into custody without incident and later transported to Lafayette Parish Jail where he was processed as a Fugitive and then turned over to Berwick Police investigators.

Watkins was later booked into the Berwick Jail on 4 Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. He remains incarcerated with no bond set at this time, authorities say.

