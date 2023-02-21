UPDATE: Arrest made in Berwick shooting

Berwick Police have arrested one person and are searching for two others in connection with the Friday shooting that left three people, including a child, wounded.

Adonte Williams, 18, of Patterson has been arrested and booked with four counts attempted first-degree murder.

Also wanted in connection with the shooting are Da'mari Watkins, 18, of Berwick and a 15-year-old juvenile. Both have warrants for their arrest on four counts attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators say this was not a random act of violence; they believe the suspects specifically targeted the victims during this incident.

This investigation is still in its early stages and is still being actively investigated. Therefore, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no other details can be released at this time. However, as the case progresses, further details will be released at the appropriate time.

If you know the whereabouts of Watkins, you are asked to call the Berwick Police Department or your local law enforcement agency. All callers can remain anonymous.

The shooting happened in Berwick near the bridge at about 11 p.m. on Friday. Police were called to investigate shots fired, but when they got there, they heard that Morgan City Police had been notified of three wounded people being taken to Ochsner St. Mary.

Investigators, with help from St. Mary deputies and Morgan City police, shut down the bridge near the Berwick Exit. They found shell casings there.

Two men were wounded in the shooting, and one remains in the hospital in stable condition. The third person wounded was a male child, police say. The fourth person in the vehicle when the shooting happened was also a child, but wasn't hit by gunfire, police say.

"Chief Leonard would like to stress that the ongoing violence in our communities show that these individuals have total disregard for life. Our communities need to take a stand against these acts of gun violence that is now in our own backyards," a release states. "Berwick Police are asking that this violence be stopped, and witnesses come forward with information and let the investigators handle it. Too many times the criminals want to handle these incidents themselves by retaliating. This is unfortunate, because the vicious cycle will continue until someone decides enough is enough."