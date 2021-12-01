The new symbol of Franklin's revitalization movement is complete

FRANKLIN — The 100 percent community funded pocket park is now open to the public.

The Franklin community held a memorial ceremony at their newest revitilization landmark on Saturday.

The park commemorates the late Macy Breaux who was a victim in the Lafayette movie theater shooting back in 2015 as well as others who died from gun violence.

Eugene Foulcard, the mayor of Franklin, told KATC, "A number of businesses have opened, we have a number of revitalization efforts that have happened in Franklin, so we're just elated that we've been able to do this space here in the center of Franklin, almost like Central Park , but it's downtown Franklin Pocket Park. To do this in commemoration of Macy Breaux, who was killed in the Lafayette theater shooting, we're just happy that we're able to do this."

The pocket park dedicated a memorial water fountain to those who loss their lives to gun violence within the Franklin community.

Back in March, Foulcard expressed that he hopes the park will help the city's economy.

"In particular the Downtown Franklin area," said Foulcard. "We're hoping that it also increase foot traffic and overall the economic diversity of all of Franklin."

To purchase a brick for Phase 2 of Franklin's brick sales for the pocket park, click here.

The pocket park is located at 718 Main Street in Franklin.

