Franklin Pocket Park Nears Completion

FRANKLIN, La. — Construction is almost complete for a new pocket park being built in Downtown Franklin.

Mayor Eugene Foulcard said there is a very short time to purchase a brick because work on the grounds is currently underway.

Foulcard said he hopes the park will help the city's economy.

"In particular the Downtown Franklin area," said Foulcard. "We're hoping that it also increase foot traffic and overall the economic diversity of all of Franklin. It's part of the revitalization efforts and we're currently seeing a boom, in and around Franklin. So, we've been very excited about the pocket park."

