St. Mary hospital makes plans for COVID overflow

As Acadiana hospitals brace for more COVID patients, one hospital has set up a tent for overflow.

"Ochsner St. Mary has set up an air condition tent near the ER in the event that the influx patients in the ER continue to rise. Currently 75% of acute inpatients at Ochsner St. Mary are COVID patients," a spokeswoman for the hospital told KATC on Sunday.

Last week, we reported that there were three ICU beds available in Region 4 out of 156 total. More than 1,000 people are hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, and 162 of those people are on ventilators.

"The transmission is very high. We know that this Delta variant is very infectious, contagious ... I've heard reports of one person being able to infect up to five to eight people if they are around them unprotected. That is incredibly high numbers and continues to only make the spread that much faster," Chief Medical Officer at Ochsner Lafayette General Dr. Amanda Logue said during a press conference with Our Lady of Lourdes Friday afternoon.

To read that story, click here.

