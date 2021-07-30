Local hospitals say they are at max capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

LAFAYETTE — There are three ICU beds available in region 4, out of a 156 total. More than a thousand people are hospitalized across the state with COVID. 162 of those people are on ventilators.

"The transmission is very high, we know that this delta variant is very infectious, contagious, and so you know i've heard reports of one person being able to infect up to five to eight people if they are around them unprotected. That is, that is incredibly high numbers and continues to only make the spread that much faster" Chief Medical Officer of Ochsner Lafayette General, Dr. Amanda Logue said.

Both Our Lady of Lourdes and Oschner Lafayette General, say they are at max capacity in their ICU. Dr. Henry Kaufman said during a press conference, they are using regular beds outside of the ICU

"Part of that reason and why it's such a high percentage Of our 70 patients is we're seeing enhanced severity of this illness in these individuals who, many of whom are otherwise completely healthy" Interim Chief Medical Officer for Our Lady of Lourdes Dr. Henry Kaufman said.

At Oschner Lafayette General, Dr. Logue says they have not yet needed to use regular beds, but can and will do so.

"About four weeks ago we had 10 people in our whole health system with COVID and today we have 97" Logue said.

Both hospitals say they are seeing an increase in people under 60 with severe COVID symptoms.

"It's a complete inversion in fact from our last big wave of the pandemic, whereas before, well over 50% of the individuals in the hospital and certainly in the ICU were over age

65 with multiple co morbidities, and many of the people in the hospital we're over age 55. Now it's less than perhaps 15% of our total patient load right now" Kaufman said.

"Young individuals that are coming in a lot faster and a lot more often than what we've seen ever before, and I think that speaks to you know what the delta variant is is doing to the Community" Logue said.

Health officials continue to push for the community to get the vaccine. Kaufman says out of 70 COVID patients, only two are vaccinated.

"An elderly individual with emphysema COPD who, on a bad day with a mild respiratory illness might end up in our ICU anyway, and an individual with a severe immunocompromised state that the vaccine probably wasn't as effective in that individual. Outside of those two individuals, nobody currently suffering in our hospital has been vaccinated and that's a powerful and important story that we need to communicate to the public" Kaufman said.

Both hospitals are also urging anyone who needs medical attention to not hesitate because of the surge.