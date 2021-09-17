Morgan City track to be named for 2020 Olympic medalist

A high school track in Morgan City will soon bear the name of the city's own Olympic medalist.

Morgan City High School Principal Tim Hymel says that the track at the Morgan City High School Stadium has been named after Vernon "Tootie" Norwood.

Hymel says it was unanimously approved by the school board during a meeting last week.

Norwood was a part of the United States Track and Field Team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

As a member of the USA's relay team, Norwood competed in the Mixed 4x400 and Men's 4x400 relay. He earned a bronze medal in the mixed relay and gold in the men's relay.

Norwood is a 2011 graduate of Morgan City High School.

An official dedication ceremony for the track will take place at half-time during the school's homecoming football game on October 22.

Hymel hopes that the city will attend.

"We are extremely proud of Vernon "Tootie" Norwood and we hope all will show their pride by attending our ceremonies!"

Norwood will also be honored at the city's September 28 council meeting and at a school board meeting in October.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel