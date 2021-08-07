US grabs golds in 4x400m relays at Tokyo Olympics

The US dominated in the 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Both the men and women's team competed Saturday grabbing gold in their finals.

The women's final was first with a team consisting of Allyson Felix Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, and Athing Mu.

The team finished with a time of 3:16.85 for the gold. Poland received silver while Jamaica snagged bronze at the event.

Felix secured here 11th career Olympic medal.

The US Men's team which consisted of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin came out on top with a time of 2:55.70.

The Netherlands earned silver at 2:57.18 and Botswana broke an African record and scored the bronze with a time of 2:57.27.

Louisiana native Vernon Norwood was part of the men's 4x400m qualifying run as the anchor for the team, securing a spot for the US in the finals today.

Norwood also helped the team secure bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay at the games.

