Louisiana native helps USA secure a bronze medal in 4x400 mixed relay

Louisiana native Vernon Norwood helped bring home a bronze medal for Team USA in the 4x400 mixed relay event on Saturday in Tokyo.

Norwood, a native of New Orleans and LSU grad, was part of the USA Olympic team consisting of Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis and Kaylin Whitney.

Team USATF’s line up for the first ever Mixed 4x400m Relay Olympic final!



🇺🇸Trevor Stewart

🇺🇸 Kendall Ellis

🇺🇸 Kaylin Whitney

🇺🇸 Vernon Norwood



Watch live at 8:35AM ET! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QXTylaWE1S — USATF (@usatf) July 31, 2021

Poland claimed the gold with time of three minutes and 9.87 seconds (3:09.87). The Dominican Republic in second place (3:10.21) with the United States nabbing the bronze in 3:10.22.

On Friday, Team USA's mixed relay squad was initially disqualified but an appeal was granted and the team was able to compete.

Morgan City in St. Mary Parish has been rooting for Norwood in his Olympic journey. Norwood is a graduate of Morgan City High School. Residents in the city rooting for Norwood placed signs outside their homes in support.

This is the first time the 4x400 mixed relay has been run at a Summer Olympic Games.

