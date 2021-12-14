18-year-old killed in Baldwin shooting identified

Deputies have identified the 18-year-old shot and killed in Baldwin on Monday.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith identified the victim as Treamell Robertson Jr. of Baldwin.

Detectives say that at around 5:35 pm, deputies were dispatched to a call of a shooting incident on Railroad Avenue in Baldwin. Deputies proceeded to the location and discovered the body of Robertson who had been shot.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide at this time and are advising anyone with information to submit a crime tip.

Tips can be shared anonymously through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office website at www.stmaryso.com.

Our original article can be found here

Note: On Monday, was initially reported that the victim was 16 years old. Deputies have since corrected that information; the victim is 18 years old.

