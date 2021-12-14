16-year-old killed in Baldwin shooting on Railroad Avenue

A 16-year-old is dead following a shooting in Baldwin.

St. Mary Parish Deputies say they are on the scene investigating that shooting which occurred on Railroad Avenue in Baldwin.

Deputies responded to the call shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim, a 16-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen's identity was not provided.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel