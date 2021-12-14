Watch
16-year-old killed in Baldwin shooting on Railroad Avenue

Police lights
Posted at 7:12 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 20:12:01-05

A 16-year-old is dead following a shooting in Baldwin.

St. Mary Parish Deputies say they are on the scene investigating that shooting which occurred on Railroad Avenue in Baldwin.

Deputies responded to the call shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim, a 16-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen's identity was not provided.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

