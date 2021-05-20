St. Martin Parish School Board announces Stephensville Elementary School closed on Friday, May 21

MORGAN CITY, La. — The St. Martin Parish School Board announced Thursday that Stephensville Elementary School in Lower St. Martin Parish will be closed on Friday, May 21 due to flooding in the area.

According to the board, students will be sent home with Chromebooks, and will receive virtual instruction.

All other schools in Upper St. Martin Parish will be open.

On Thursday, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office announced that high water has closed the Bayou Estates Subdivision and Stephensville Road at its intersection with Hwy 70.

