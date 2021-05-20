High water closes Stephensville subdivision to non-residents

High water has closed the Bayou Estates Subdivision and Stephensville Road at its intersection with Hwy 70.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office says that these areas are closed to all non-residents, effective immediately, due to excessive rainfall received over the last several days.

Adell Street, Edna Street, and Landry Road, also remain closed.

The Sheriff's Office says that self-serve sandbag locations are available until further notice at the following locations:

Stephensville Park, 3257 Hwy., 70, Morgan City, LA.

Belle River-Across from the Fire Station

1473 East Stephensville Road

Motorists are advised not to attempt to drive through standing water or go around barricades that are in place throughout the flooded areas.

