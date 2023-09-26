"Shake Your Trail Feather" festival returns this October

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Registration is now openfor the annual Shake Your Trail Feather festival at Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge.

The free event, meant to keep Bayou Teche beautiful, is hosted by The Teche Project each October. There, organizers say you can enjoy food, and live music, and rent a kayak to enjoy the Teche's national paddle trail, the only nationally recognized paddle trail in the state that trails right through the heart of Acadiana.

"The Bayou Teche is just part of me, it's like I said, I grew up on it, so without the bayou, I'd lose a part of me if I lost the bayou," said Rodney Leblanc, a lifelong Cecilia resident. "We used to swim in the bayou, fish in the bayou, boat on the bayou, for kids nowadays to do what I did, that would be great."

All proceeds from the event go back to the non-profit to help fund clean-up and education efforts along Bayou banks. Those who call the bayou home say these are efforts that don't go unappreciated.

"We started cleaning the bayou about 15 years ago," said Patti Holland with The Teche Project. "We've cleaned about 58 tons of garbage out of the Bayou Teche, and we really should be proud of it because it's the only national water trail in Louisiana, which is endorsed by the Department of the Interior."

To get a taste of the Teche for yourself, you can plan to attend the Shake Your Trail Feather event on October 21.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel