Ribbon cut for Camp Margaritaville RV Resort, first of its kind in Louisiana

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — Tuesday marked the official ribbon cutting for Camp Margaritaville RV Resortin St. Martin Parish.

Formerly known as Cajun Palms RV Resort, the facility has gone through an expansion process and rebranding over the last year while still hosting campers. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Margaritaville COO Brad Schwaeble said this location is the first of its kind in Louisiana, the fifth Camp Margaritaville in the collection, and about 25 are in the pipeline across the country.

According to the resort's general manager Amanda Stelly Baudoin, the property currently includes 452 campsites, plus cabins and tiny homes available to rent. On Memorial Day weekend, she told KATC they expect to have between 2,500 and 3,000 guests.

"This used to be a cane field and now it's a Margaritaville," Baudoin said. "We've been working so hard to get to this point, so it's a good celebration before the biggest weekend of the year, and I think everyone who came [today] was blown away because they hadn't seen it, even in just a few months it's a different look."

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars believes this new addition will only add to the local economy and tourism. While this may be the case, he said there are still improvements to be made.

"It's gonna be a magnet that's going to bring people to our parish and the good thing about this park is there's no fences to keep people from leaving, they can camp and visit other parts of our community," Cedars said. "We want to try to get some involvement from the state to help our infrastructure, the roads leading up to the facility really need to be improved, and this is the first step along the journey of steps we're going to continue to progress."

Moving forward, Baudoin told KATC more enhancements to the property are to follow, but those details can't be shared at this time. Coming up on the first Saturday in December, she said there will be a Holiday Kick-off Party for those interested in attending.

