Town of Henderson makes way for Margaritaville

HENDERSON, L.a. — Changes are underway at Cajun Palms RV Resort in Henderson as the camp is transitioning to become a Camp Margaritaville RV Resort.

Resort management tells KATC they're expecting to finish phase one of the multi-phase project by Memorial Day 2023 and campers say they're interested to see where this goes.

"It's 5 o'clock somewhere," says Huey Boudreaux. Retired from the oil field, he says he's lived at the resort for three years now. "But you know when you deal with a big corporation, you don't know what's gonna happen."

As for the resort team, they say they are excited to see how the place will blossom — and how it will impact the local economy.

"Anytime you can make something better for your guests, you just have to pray they're excited about it like you are," says Amanda Stelly Baudoin. The general manager of the resort, she tells us she's been on the payroll since the resort's start. "The entire staff is pumped to see what we're able to do here and we think that everybody's gonna be floored because there's just nothing like it around here."

Henderson mayor Sherbin Collette says he agrees.

"It's great for the community whole parish and the whole state, this is gonna be great, and we're officially the gateway to the Atchafalaya Basin," he said. "And I know they gonna be using that and it's something I'm really proud of because I got the governor to sign a resolution that states we are officially the gateway to the Atchafalaya Basin."

While crews spent the day drilling away at $20 million phase one of the project, questions were raised about a four percent hotel tax — on the table for a vote come Saturday — and how it will affect places like this.

Mayor Collette says if voted for, the tax would help with tourism infrastructure to give the town cushion as the major brand makes its way in.

"It's not fair that they're just gonna take millions of dollars and put nothing in for the infrastructure in the area," Collette said.

Both the mayor and management here tell me nothing will be taken away from the current resort — only added and rebranded — and that includes the addition of new jobs.

Looking to the future, they also tell me Jimmy Buffett, who is known to make surprise appearances at his locations, may be coming for a visit in the near future. No date, however, is confirmed.

