Family and friends bringing awareness to domestic violence after man stabbed to death by girlfriend

LAFAYETTE — Friends and family are remembering a St. Martin Parish man who police say was stabbed to death by his girlfriend.

24-year-old Darius Richmond is remembered by the people who knew him best as a kind man, always helping others.

"Very generous, a person that if you needed something and he had it, he was going to give it," family friend and President of Village 337 Devon Norman said.

According to arrest records, Richmond's girlfriend, 23-year-old Monifah Mitchell, stabbed him one time in the chest, killing him on Friday.

"Darius is a victim of domestic violence. Him being a man does not change the seriousness of the situation," Norman said.

Mitchell was booked in St. Martin Parish on a second degree murder charge and bonded out a few hours later.

St. Martinville Mayor Melinda Mitchell says she was accused on social media of helping the suspect get out of jail. She denies those claims.

"I will do whatever I can to help the family get justice for Darius. My condolences go out to the Richmond family," Mitchell said.

Norman says Richmond was in an abusive relationship for the last year.

"We need to address now the disparity the help men get because the stigmas that are placed on, because the fear that if you come out, you'll be considered misogynistic," Norman said.

If you or some one you know is in need of help, please call The Faith House at 1-888-411-1333, or visit their website.