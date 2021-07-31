Breaux Bridge woman arrested in fatal stabbing on Benoit Drive

A Breaux Bridge woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Friday morning on Benoit Drive.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call at 9:45 a.m. at a residence in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Deputies located one male victim with a stab wound to his chest. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Darius Tre Richmond of Breaux Bridge, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Following an investigation, 23-year-old Monifah Mitchell of Breaux Bridge was arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder.

Mitchell was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. Bond has not yet been set.

