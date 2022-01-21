Escapee from Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville Apprehended

One of two teenagers who escaped from a St. Martinville youth center has been caught.

State officials say the 16-year-old was apprehended in East Baton Rouge Parish Thursday evening.

The teen, along with a second boy, had escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville.

A multi-agency taskforce is conducting the search for the second escapee, a 16-year old from the Pointe Coupee area. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this youth should contact local law enforcement or the command center at 225-226-0359 or 225-224-9207.

The preliminary internal investigation has determined that human error played a role in the January 19, 2022 escape. The investigation is continuing, once complete, appropriate disciplinary action up to and including termination will be utilized.

"Due to the confidential nature of juvenile records, OJJ cannot release information on the youth to the media. We have released full information to law enforcement to aid in the apprehension of these youth," a release from the Office of Juvenile Justice states.