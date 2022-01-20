Two Juveniles Escape from Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville

Two teens escaped from a St. Martinville facility, officials say.

The two escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19.

The two escapees are a 16-year old from the Pointe Coupee area and a 16-year old from the Alexandria area.

State officials are working with local law enforcement to track them down, a release states, and the teens were entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database.

A Command Center has been established at ACYSM. The Center will gather, track, and distribute information on the youth to assist in their apprehension, the release states.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two youth should contact local law enforcement or the command center at 225-226-0359 or 225-224-9207.

Due to the confidential nature of juvenile records, state officials say they cannot release information on the youth to the media, but say they have released full information to law enforcement to aid in the apprehension of the teenagers.